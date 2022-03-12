100th anniversary gala for Fulton’s Unity Christian Schools is March 19
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s Unity Christian Schools 100th anniversary and all will celebrate in style with their first-ever ‘Denim and Diamonds’ Gala Auction.
Guest Susan Striley shares details about the fundraiser. The gala will be Sat., March 19, at 5 pm at Rastrelli’s Tuscany special events room. Guests will enjoy dinner, live entertainment, and a silent, live, and dessert auction. Reservations are required; tickets are $25 per person. Get your tickets at charityauction.bid/unityspringgala
Childcare options are available for parents who want to enjoy a night out to support the schools. To sign up for babysitting, please contact Jackie at jhaas@unitychristian.com
