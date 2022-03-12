100th anniversary gala for Fulton’s Unity Christian Schools is March 19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s Unity Christian Schools 100th anniversary and all will celebrate in style with their first-ever ‘Denim and Diamonds’ Gala Auction.

Guest Susan Striley shares details about the fundraiser. The gala will be Sat., March 19, at 5 pm at Rastrelli’s Tuscany special events room. Guests will enjoy dinner, live entertainment, and a silent, live, and dessert auction. Reservations are required; tickets are $25 per person. Get your tickets at charityauction.bid/unityspringgala

Childcare options are available for parents who want to enjoy a night out to support the schools. To sign up for babysitting, please contact Jackie at jhaas@unitychristian.com

Tickets for our 1st ever gala auction are still available through Tuesday! Not sure how to purchase your tickets? You... Posted by Unity Christian Schools on Friday, March 11, 2022

