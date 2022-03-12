Advertisement

Central De Witt comes up just short of the state title

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central De Witt Sabers finished off the season just a little bit shy of a state title, falling to top seeded Dallas Center-Grimes.

Senior, Shawn Gilbert came up just short in with three seconds remaining on an attempt to win it for the Sabers, but Dallas Center-Grimes would end up securing the rebound and securing the game. Gilbert had 23 points in the loss, and was named captain of the all-tournament team. He was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow senior Gibson McEwen.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
court gavel
Moline man pleads guilty to attempting to meet child for sex, soliciting obscene photos

Latest News

Moline, IL
Grace Boffeli’s double-double help UNI to the MVC semifinals
Des Moines, IA
Central De Witt comes up just short of the state title
Moline, IL
Grace Boffeli's double-double help UNI to the MVC semifinals
State Semifinal basketball: March 10th
Central DeWitt advances to State Championship with win over Assumption; Rockridge and Scales Mound fall in Semifinals