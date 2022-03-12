Central De Witt comes up just short of the state title

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central De Witt Sabers finished off the season just a little bit shy of a state title, falling to top seeded Dallas Center-Grimes.

Senior, Shawn Gilbert came up just short in with three seconds remaining on an attempt to win it for the Sabers, but Dallas Center-Grimes would end up securing the rebound and securing the game. Gilbert had 23 points in the loss, and was named captain of the all-tournament team. He was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow senior Gibson McEwen.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.