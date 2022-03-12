Advertisement

EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21

EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -EveryChild, the nonprofit formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is now accepting nominations for its Champions for Every Child awards.

Mark Matthews, EveryChild’s executive director, informs viewers about the program and the importance of recognizing the unsung heroes that are making a difference in the lives of children and families in our community.

Between now and March 21, anyone in the community can nominate any person or organization they feel represents EveryChild’s mission, vision, and values. Three awards go each year to an individual, a business or nonprofit, and a young adult 18 or under. To make a nomination, fill out the brief form at foreverychild.org/blog/champions.

Recipients of this year’s Champions for Every Child recognition will be honored at the organization’s Celebrate Every Child Gala on Thurs. April 28, at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

