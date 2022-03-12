Grace Boffeli’s double-double help UNI to the MVC semifinals

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - North Scott was well represented on the floor of the TaxSlayer Center, and two former Lancers helped Northern Iowa into the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead on a Grace Boffeli bucket and Valpo never got closer than that as UNI cruised to a 63-39 win. Boffeli picked up a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow North Scott alum Karli Rucker added 6 points and the Panthers Kam Finley had 16 in the win. Northern Iowa will face Missouri State who needed a second half comeback to send Drake back to Des Moines.

