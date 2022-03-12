Honor flight fundraiser concert to be held for the Quad Cities

KEWANEE, Illinois (KWQC) - At 6 p.m. Saturday evening the Kewanee Elk Lodge will be hosting a fundraiser concert for the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

The Honor Flight gives local veterans airplane flights to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials there.

Angela Meyer, a country singer out of the Quad Cities, will be performing at the event.

The concert will be taking place at the lodge with a potluck starting at 6 p.m. and the concert following at 7 p.m.

Donations of $10 to $20 will be accepted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.