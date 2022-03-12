Advertisement

Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards extended until July 31

Sample of an Illinois driver's license.
Sample of an Illinois driver's license.(Illiinois DMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31. Secretary of State Jesse White announced the extension Friday. A previous extension was set to end on March 31.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and commercial driver’s learner’s permits.

White’s office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers.

The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique personal identification number needed to renew online instead of visiting a facility and waiting in line.

