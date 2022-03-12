Advertisement

John Deere’s Gathering of the Green conference is March 16-19

John Deere's Gathering of The Green is March 16-19 at The Rivercenter
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -John Deere enthusiasts should mark their calendars for March 16-19, 2022, for the 11th Gathering of the Green Conference in the Quad Cities—home of the world headquarters of Deere & Company.

Tony Knobbe, Gathering of the Green Board Chairman, is the PSL guest to outline the conference details. This conference includes replica John Deere Dealer fair displays, a large vendor hall of parts and collectables, and workshops covering restoration of antique John Deere tractors and implements, collections, and more at The Rivercenter, 136 East Third Street, Davenport.

For more information, visit www.gatheringofthegreen.com, email info@gatheringofthegreen.com, or call the Gathering at 563-845-3298.

