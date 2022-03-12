Local to national gas price comparisons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The impact on gas prices continues from the conflict in Ukraine, as well as inflation.

The national average of gas prices set another record for the fifth day in a row on Friday at $4.33.

According to AAA California, the most populated state in the nation, saw the highest gas rates in the country at $5.71 a gallon.

The lowest rates are in Kansas, at $3.82 per gallon.

In the Iowa Quad Cities area a gallon of gas has decreased by bout four cents, coming to $3.97, while on the Illinois side costs decreased by about one cent, at $4.46.

