Local to national gas price comparisons
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The impact on gas prices continues from the conflict in Ukraine, as well as inflation.
The national average of gas prices set another record for the fifth day in a row on Friday at $4.33.
According to AAA California, the most populated state in the nation, saw the highest gas rates in the country at $5.71 a gallon.
The lowest rates are in Kansas, at $3.82 per gallon.
In the Iowa Quad Cities area a gallon of gas has decreased by bout four cents, coming to $3.97, while on the Illinois side costs decreased by about one cent, at $4.46.
