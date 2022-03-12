Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Hundreds of Moline High School students walked out of class Friday to protest racial inequality in the school.

Students walked from the high school to avenue of the cities for a peaceful demonstration.

“Minority Leaders of Tomorrow” led the demonstration in response to multiple racial incidences that have occurred in the school.

“No hate, no fear, we should be welcome here,” the students chanted.

“We’re out here, honestly, to display our unity, display our love for each other as a school and as a student body,” said Corynn Holmes, Vice President of Moline High School’s “Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Corynn Holmes led the student demonstration on Avenue of the Cities.

“Collectively, black and brown students at Moline High School have felt unheard, unseen, and unvalued here. And today we are out here to show you our love and show you our hearts and hope that you will receive us for who and what we are every day,” said Holmes.

At a recent meeting, several instances of racial in inequality in the school came up, so the club decided to take action.

“Today, like, seeing us all come together, no matter what you look like, it just, it warms my heart and fills me up,” said Holmes.

What Holmes thought would be 40 to 50 students, turned into hundreds of students walking out of fourth period.

“I’m getting a little teared up because this is very close to many of our hearts. And like I say everyday, this is our education, and these are our lives. And we come to school everyday, and we wanna feel loved. We wanna feel valued. Yeah. And so we’re coming out here today to force action, and to hope people will examine the extent of these issues for what we are, and what we want to be in this school,” said Holmes.

Students of many different races used their voices and held signs as they walked along the avenue, getting support from the drivers passing by.

Support that is needed every day.

“I came out here because I am a black woman in America, and I feel like I should prove my point on the things I face, and not just me, but everyone, every person of color in America faces. I feel like we just put it down in the ditches, and we expect us not to say anything about it, but I’m gonna say something,” said MHS sophomore, Lyric Howard.

“Minority Leaders of Tomorrow” are hopeful the demonstration will lead to growth, and start a conversation within the high school.

“This is not a black issue. This is an American issue. This is not just subjective to our school, this is a countrywide thing. We’re attacking it now and we’re combating it now, with our hearts,” said Holmes.

The high school and school district gave full support to the students.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District released a statement to TV6 stating:

“During a recent meeting of the Minority Leader’s of Tomorrow student organization at Moline High School, it was shared that some students of color continue to experience feelings of racial inequality. It was also shared that a student-led demonstration was planned to use their voices to communicate this message with students and staff, in a peaceful manner. All students in the Moline-Coal Valley School District have the right to a learning environment that is welcoming, safe, and accepting. We honor and respect student self-advocacy and are here to listen, reflect, and grow as a school and as a district.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.