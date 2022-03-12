Police need help identifying two suspects for graffiti in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who vandalized several downtown buildings on March 8.

Caught on surveillance video, two suspects are seen walking to a building which they proceed to put graffiti on. They put graffiti on several of the buildings downtown.

If you have any information on the crime or recognize one of them, police are asking for you to contact them at 309-732-2677.

