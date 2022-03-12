Advertisement

Police need help identifying two suspects for graffiti in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who vandalized several downtown buildings on March 8.

Caught on surveillance video, two suspects are seen walking to a building which they proceed to put graffiti on. They put graffiti on several of the buildings downtown.

If you have any information on the crime or recognize one of them, police are asking for you to contact them at 309-732-2677.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
EveryChild
EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21
100th anniversary gala fundraiser for Fulton's Unity Christian Schools
100th anniversary gala for Fulton’s Unity Christian Schools is March 19
Quad City Fire Hockey Team logo
Quad City Fire Hockey’s annual benefit game to help families of two fallen firefighters is March 26