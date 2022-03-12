Advertisement

QCA real estate agents compete in new reality show ‘Beyond the Close’

Episodes can be streamed on Amazon Fire TV, Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, and other platforms
Two QCA real estate agents are competing in new reality show 'Beyond the Close'
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beyond the Close is a new reality TV show starring Kevin Harrington, original Shark from Shark Tank. The cast features top real estate producers from all over the country as the contestants learning how to be the best and top in their respective markets.

Two local agents auditioned for the show and were selected to compete. Joining PSL are Stephanie Simmons and Kevin Welch of Premiere Home Group to discuss the many aspects of being part of this show and what Harrington has taught them. Current conditions in the local real estate climate are also addressed including how it continues to be a strong seller’s market.

Beyond The Close is to meant to help agents build and brand by getting direction from guest speakers and the host to compete for listings.  The agents with the most listings and growth will win the show.

