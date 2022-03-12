Quad City Fire Hockey’s annual benefit game to help families of two fallen firefighters is March 26

Advertisement

Quad City Fire Hockey's annual benefit game will help the families of two fallen firefighters on March 26
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad City Fire Hockey team will play in its 14th annual benefit game versus Chicago Fire Hockey on March 26. It will raise money for the families of Capt. Garrett Ramos, Sterling Fire Department, and firefighter and paramedic, Mike Baldwin of Downers Grove Fire Department.

Chris Elliot, captain of the team, informs PSL viewers about the hockey program and the important money raised during the annual benefit game. The team is made up of 15 firefighters from the area representing seven area departments. Over 13 years, the team has raised over $50,000.00 for various causes. Tickets are $17 and will allow entry for both the Fire game and the Quad City Storm Game at 7 p.m. that evening.

The Quad City Fire Hockey has partnered with the Quad City Storm and will host the game at the Tax Slayer Center at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from Andrew McKay in the QC Storm’s office in the TaxSlayer Center. Advance tickets cannot be purchased at the box office.

Those who want more information can call the team at (309) 269-6377 or email qcfirehockey@gmail.com

