Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to be held at 11:30 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday, March 12 the Quad Cities will be hosting the only bi-state Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the nation.

Thousands of Quad Citizens will be wearing their finest green apparel and celebrating along the parade’s route.

The route for the parade begins in Rock Island, Illinois at 23rd Street and 4th Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

The brigade will then cross the Centennial Bridge and end in Davenport by the River Center on East Third Street and Perry Street.

