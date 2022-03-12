Scott County Republican Convention to be held at Davenport West High School
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday at 12 the Scott County Republican Convention will be happening at Davenport West High School.
The convention takes place every two years to elect a slate of delegates for the district and to elect Scott County Republicans to serve on District Convention Standing Committees.
The delegates also approve a platform to go to the District Convention.
There will be several Republican candidates speaking at the event throughout Saturday afternoon.
