Scott County Republican Convention to be held at Davenport West High School

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday at 12 the Scott County Republican Convention will be happening at Davenport West High School.

The convention takes place every two years to elect a slate of delegates for the district and to elect Scott County Republicans to serve on District Convention Standing Committees.

The delegates also approve a platform to go to the District Convention.

There will be several Republican candidates speaking at the event throughout Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.