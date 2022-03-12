St. Patrick’s Day Inspired Recipes: Reuben Dip & Spiked Shamrock Shake

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sarah Crawford, registered dietitian & Nutrition Editor with eMeals, features delicious party food ideas surrounding St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Crawford shares some clever ideas from the eMeals test kitchen. She shows off some easy and tasty concoctions including Easy Reuben Dip served with crackers or rye bread and a delicious homemade version of the classic (but spiked!) Shamrock Shake. The shake also tastes great without the alcohol if you wish to make it for all family members. Complete recipes are available at the embedded links.

eMeals is a meal planning, meal prepping service. The slogan is “Less Stress, More Dinners”. Registered dietitians plan the meals but since they can’t cook dinner for you, they can plan and send your grocery list to your favorite store for pickup or delivery. Viewers are invited to start a two-week trial with a discount.

