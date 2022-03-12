St. Patrick’s Society’s Bi-State Grand Parade starts today at 11:30 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re going to be participating in the “wearin’ of the green”, be sure to layer and bundle up with the Kelly Green-colored garments!

Paula Sands Live welcomed Vic Quinn to talk about this year’s event which will partner with Riverbend Food Bank as a fundraiser. Parade patrons are encouraged to donate money to support the agency. A $1 donation can buy five meals.

The Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVI will happen on Sat., March 12 which will feature very cold, below-normal temperatures and wind chill. The schedule will have the parade starting at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and end at the RiverCenter in Davenport. A post-parade bash will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter.

