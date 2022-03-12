Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Society’s Bi-State Grand Parade starts today at 11:30 a.m.

St. Patrick's Society Bi-State Grand Parade starts today at 11:30 a.m.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re going to be participating in the “wearin’ of the green”, be sure to layer and bundle up with the Kelly Green-colored garments!

Paula Sands Live welcomed Vic Quinn to talk about this year’s event which will partner with Riverbend Food Bank as a fundraiser. Parade patrons are encouraged to donate money to support the agency. A $1 donation can buy five meals.

The Quad Cities Grand Parade XXXVI will happen on Sat., March 12 which will feature very cold, below-normal temperatures and wind chill. The schedule will have the parade starting at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island and end at the RiverCenter in Davenport. A post-parade bash will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the RiverCenter.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the pictured man is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Davenport. This...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police searching for catalytic converter thief
Angel Brown, 40, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of parole...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on parole violation
He is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
Police: Rock Island man went into home, cut off power
Two women are facing prison time for committing $1.2 million in food stamp fraud in Texas.
2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
EveryChild
EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21
EveryChild
EveryChild seeking nominations for ‘Champions’ through March 21
Phil Laber's Dialogues exhibit at Bereskin Art Gallery in Bettendorf
Phil Laber Within Dialogues Exhibit at Bereskin Art Gallery