Trump Cabinet member makes stop in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former top diplomat of the U.S. visited the Quad Cities for an Iowa GOP fundraiser on Friday night.

The event in Davenport included a discussion between Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Before the reception, Pompeo addressed the media. He said the U.S. should have acted last summer when Russia started moving more forces to the Ukrainian border.

“[Biden takes] actions only in response to things [Putin] does,” Pompeo said. “We have to get back on the front foot. When we do, we can absolutely make sure that Ukrainians have the capacity to post staggering costs on Vladimir Putin and his leadership team and the oligarchs around him.”

The Ukrainian Embassy has deemed about 100 American veterans eligible to join their forces.

Pompeo said that vets have the right to choose if they want to help in Ukraine. However, he said the U.S. shouldn’t consider putting enlisted boots on the ground.

“This is a fight that the United States can support in so many ways. I’ve seen amazing people doing humanitarian work in Romania and Poland to the refugees,” Pompeo said. “Those are the things that the American people can do, and the American government should do its work to protect the things that matter to the United States.”

While Pompeo has stated in the past that Putin is not reckless. He said Russia has the capability of using nuclear or biochemical weapons in Ukraine.

“He is also ruthless and has demonstrated that human life is something that is unimportant to him. Now, these … risks are real.”

Before Friday night’s event, Pompeo also made a stop at a smaller event at Cinnamon Ridge Farm in Donahue, Iowa.

