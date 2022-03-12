Warmer temperatures tomorrow

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -After a chilly Saturday, things will be looking up! Breezy conditions return tonight with southerly winds helping temperatures warm through the night. There will be an isolated chance for a wintry mix/flurries late Saturday into early Sunday, mostly to the northeast of the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities is on track to see more spring-like temperatures by tomorrow afternoon! This will be just in time while we set the clocks forward with Daylight Saving Time beginning. There will still be a light breeze around tomorrow while temperatures warm to the 50s. There will still be warmer temperatures on the way with highs in the 50s and 60s through at least Friday. The next rain chance will be late Thursday into Friday.

TONIGHT: Breezy. Low: 21°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mild, mostly sunny. High: 56°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 36°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

