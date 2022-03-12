Advertisement

A Very Chilly Start To The Weekend

Warmer Sunday With Highs In The 50′s
A chilly start on tap for the St Patrick's Day Race and Parade, but temperatures will be warming up over the next few days.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with some bone chilling colder air, but by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, we’ll trade in the cold temperatures for something significantly milder. Look for sunny and cold conditions today with highs in the 20′s to near 30 degrees. A few passing clouds could provide us with flurries overnight, followed by a shift in winds and warm sunshine for your Sunday. Expect the warming trend to continue into this week, with highs in the 50′s Monday and Tuesday, and readings hitting the 60′s by Wednesday. Daylight Saving Time begins tonight—don’t forget to set your clocks forward before heading off to bed.

TODAY: Sunny and cold. A bit breezy. High: 27°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: -10.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight. Not as cold. Low: 22°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and significantly milder. High: 55°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

