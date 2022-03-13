Bally’s Casino to hold a polar plunge fundraiser

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Illinois Law Enforcement’s “Torch Run Polar Plunge” will take place in Rock Island at Bally’s Casino on Saturday afternoon.

Registration for the “Plunge our way” event is from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. with the icy dip taking place at 2 p.m. However, there is also a plunge your way event that you can do at home.

Polar plunges across the state help to raise money for Illinois Special Olympics athletes. So far, the events have raised almost $23,000.

