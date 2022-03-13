Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role...
Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US official: Russia seeking military aid from China
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring