Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized

(WTOC)
By Montse Ricossa
Updated: 1 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Police say one person was killed in a car accident Saturday evening on 18th St. near the intersections of Lincoln Rd. and Parkway Drive. The driver was reportedly a 70-year-old man from Bettendorf.

Police say the man was driving a 2007 Honda Ridgeline north on 18th St. when he drove off the road, hitting a signpost. The man then drove back onto the road, driving the wrong way on 18th St., hitting a 2013 Toyota Highlander head-on. The Honda then rolled over, ejecting the driver, who suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander has been identified by police as a 66-year-old woman from Bettendorf, who was treated at a local hospital and was released.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department and the Scott County Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

St. Patrick's Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time
