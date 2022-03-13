Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in central Illinois

A bird flu case was reported.
A bird flu case was reported.(Credit: Preston Keres / USDA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Avian flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock of birds in central Illinois.

State Agriculture officials said Saturday that the flock is non-commercial and the affected premises in McLean County have been quarantined.

Officials add that birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Illinois Agriculture department is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on a joint response.

Similar infections have been reported across the United States in recent weeks. Bird flu was detected earlier this month in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in western Iowa.

The flock was described as small and noncommercial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role...
Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade 2022
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato completes Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup