Demi Lovato completes Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Grammy Award-nominated singer Demi Lovato is the latest act to join this summer’s Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup.

Lovato, who is also an actor, best-selling author and LGBTQ activist, takes the stage Aug. 13 with hits including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Sober,” “Skyscraper” and “OK Not to be OK.”

Grandstand tickets went on sale last Friday for the summertime fest on Ticketmaster. The Grandstand lineup begins Aug. 12 with Sam Hunt.

Completing the card are Brooks & Dunn, TLC & Shaggy, Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart, Disturbed with Nita Strauss and Sammy Hagar & The Circle.

