Advertisement

Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years

Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- One Eighty announced Friday on Facebook the resignation of Founder and Executive Director Rusty Boruff.

After working 14 years with the group, Boruff in his resignation letter says it was “a journey I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

With Boruff’s help, One Eighty is planning to “restructure” the leadership team in the next 6 months, according to the Facebook announcement. Boruff’s resignation comes into effect on March 20th.

One Eighty focuses on helping people who are dealing with addiction, crisis, and homelessness. If you would more information about the One Eighty, and its mission, click here.

One Eighty is all about life change. Hitting the reset button. And giving people the space they need to heal and...

Posted by One Eighty on Friday, March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
The walkout demonstration was led by the student club ‘Minority Leaders of Tomorrow.”
Moline High School students stage walkout demonstration to protest inequality
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role...
Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
St. Patrick's Day Grand Parade 2022
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato completes Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup