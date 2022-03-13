Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- One Eighty announced Friday on Facebook the resignation of Founder and Executive Director Rusty Boruff.

After working 14 years with the group, Boruff in his resignation letter says it was “a journey I wouldn’t trade for the world.”

With Boruff’s help, One Eighty is planning to “restructure” the leadership team in the next 6 months, according to the Facebook announcement. Boruff’s resignation comes into effect on March 20th.

One Eighty focuses on helping people who are dealing with addiction, crisis, and homelessness. If you would more information about the One Eighty, and its mission, click here.

One Eighty is all about life change. Hitting the reset button. And giving people the space they need to heal and... Posted by One Eighty on Friday, March 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.