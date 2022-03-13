Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- One Eighty announced Friday on Facebook the resignation of Founder and Executive Director Rusty Boruff.
After working 14 years with the group, Boruff in his resignation letter says it was “a journey I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
With Boruff’s help, One Eighty is planning to “restructure” the leadership team in the next 6 months, according to the Facebook announcement. Boruff’s resignation comes into effect on March 20th.
One Eighty focuses on helping people who are dealing with addiction, crisis, and homelessness. If you would more information about the One Eighty, and its mission, click here.
