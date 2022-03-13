Advertisement

Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes

Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding his wife in what family members say was a final act of love that saved her life.(Source: Family photos, KCCI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Funeral plans are set for two of the seven people killed during a violent outbreak of tornadoes that struck central Iowa earlier this month.

The Des Moines Register reports that 64-year-old Rodney Clark’s service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at a cemetery in Madison County.

The Clark’s home in the Winterset area didn’t have a basement. His family said he died while protecting his wife. A funeral for 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher of Chariton will be at 4 p.m. Friday at a funeral home in Chariton.

Fisher died when a tornado struck Red Haw State Park. A friend says Fisher was staying at the park at the time.

