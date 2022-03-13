Advertisement

Hawkeyes hold on against Purdue, secure Big Ten tournament title for first time since 2006

The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team lifts the Big Ten Tournament trophy after defeating Purdue 75-66 on Sunday, March 13, 2022.(Jack Lido/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball program can cut down the nets at the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 16 years.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 75-66. Iowa led most of the way during the game, with occasional surges by Purdue’s fast-scoring offense. Keegan Murray, Tony Perkins, and Payton Sandfort scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes.

Turnovers favored the Hawkeyes strongly, with Purdue losing possession 17 times to the Hawkeyes’ 6 turnovers.

Murray was named the most-valuable player of the tournament by the conference. He and Jordan Bohannon were named to the all-tournament team.

Iowa will find out its placement in the NCAA tournament on Sunday evening.

