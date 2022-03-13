Advertisement

Mild air staying this week

A Pleasant Warming Trend This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The QCA is finally in for spring-like temperatures with highs in the 50s back today! Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low to mid 30s and highs will be in the 50s again. There will be partly sunny skies tomorrow. Later tomorrow a weak cold front will be moving in and will try bringing a few showers closer to the QC and east. This front will not have much moisture to work with, so it would come down as a light shower/drizzle. Highs will be in the 50 Tuesday with highs in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Late Thursday rain chances return and continue into Friday. Stay updated for the latest information on this.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 36°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 59°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

