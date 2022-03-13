Milder Temperatures Today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper moved through the region providing some with light flurries this morning, otherwise it looks like a beautiful day ahead. Get ready for more sunshine and more warmth as temperatures soar into the 50′s this afternoon. The warming trend, along with dry conditions will continue into the work week, with highs reaching the 50′s Tuesday, followed by 60 degree temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Look for rain chances developing Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably mild. High: 55°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds overnight. Low: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

