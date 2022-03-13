Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today

A Pleasant Warming Trend This Week
Look for lots of sunshine, along with warmer than normal temperatures today. We'll see highs in the 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- A weak clipper moved through the region providing some with light flurries this morning, otherwise it looks like a beautiful day ahead. Get ready for more sunshine and more warmth as temperatures soar into the 50′s this afternoon. The warming trend, along with dry conditions will continue into the work week, with highs reaching the 50′s Tuesday, followed by 60 degree temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Look for rain chances developing Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably mild. High: 55°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds overnight. Low: 35°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

