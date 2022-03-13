Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Society holds 36th Grand Parade in downtown Quad Cities

By Samson Kimani
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities celebrated St.Patrick’s Day with the 36th Grand Parade Saturday.

The parade was held by the St. Patrick’s Society after the CASI annual St. Patricks Day race. It started in Rock Island, crossed the Mississippi River, and ended in Davenport.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch the nation’s only bi-state Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

The RiverCenter hosted a post-parade party.

