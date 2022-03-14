Advertisement

19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun at a bar on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified by police as Kaedyn Kruse.

According to arrest records, Davenport Police were dispatched to the bar Carriage Haus at 10:48 p.m. when an off-duty officer says Kaedyn Kruse showed a handgun from his waistband.

Police say as they arrived, they found Kruse with a drink in each hand. Police say when they tried taking his drinks, Kruse attempted to run away. Officials then tried arresting Kruse as he was on the ground, but he reportedly wouldn’t comply. Police say he “tried several times to reach for his waist band” where his gun was.

After police arrested Kruse, they say they found a loaded black semi-automatic handgun.

According to an affidavit, Kruse has felony convictions for a felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony, and theft from September 2021 in Scott County.

Police claim Kruse smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

His arraignment is scheduled for March 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse. He faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts with a firearm, according to the affidavit.

