Bereskin Art Gallery features ‘Dialogues Within’ exhibit by Phil Laber through April 27

Phil Laber Dialogues WITHIN Exhibit at Bereskin Art Gallery
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new major art exhibit called “Dialogues WITHIN” by noted artist Philip Laber is now on display through April 27 at the Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

Phil Laber discusses his colorful works, his methods, background, and how retirement found him relocating to the Quad Cities area. He also reflects on the how the show’s title, Dialogues Within” relates to his process and art in general. Laber’s works are alive with color, texture, and mood.

The majority of the works featured have never been previously seen by the public. The show is sponsored by WITHIN, an interior design studio, in downtown Bettendorf.

An Iowa native and long-time professor (for 40 years!), Laber is a master printmaker and photographer, has an extensive drawing background, and has only recently started painting. More extensive information on his art is available at www.philiplaber.com. He resides in Long Grove in close proximity to grandchildren.

Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call to make a personal appointment at 563-508-4630.

