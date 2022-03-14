Advertisement

Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
police ligths
Police identify man killed in Bettendorf crash
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Officials said the crash was at the intersection of 46th Street and Avenue of the Cities. Crews...
Section of Avenue of the Cities closed after a motorcycle crash in Moline
The attached photograph shows a toy gun with its appearance altered, recently seized by the...
Davenport police warn of ‘dangerous’ toy gun TikTok trend

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
FILE - Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 1,...
Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
AP source: Pfizer seeking OK for 4th COVID dose for seniors
Gina and David Sams are each charged with seven counts of animal neglect in Lee County, Iowa.
Lee County couple facing charges animal neglect charges
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Man crashes motorcycle on rising drawbridge in Florida