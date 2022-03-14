Advertisement

Chicago man found guilty in 2020 fatal Silvis shooting

The jury deliberated more than three hours before finding Jerry J. Sanders, 37, of Chicago, guilty of first-degree murder, court records show.(KWQC/Rock Island County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury Friday convicted a Chicago man of fatally shooting a man in Silvis in 2020.

The jury deliberated more than three hours before finding Jerry J. Sanders, 37, guilty of first-degree murder, court records show.

He will be sentenced May 9. Sanders’ jury trial began March 7.

Around 3:23 p.m. Aug. 30, 2020, Silvis police and East Moline police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline for a report of a man, later identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Jackson, who was shot.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Court, police said in the release.

Police later identified Sanders as a suspect in Jackson’s death.

A second man, Keith O. Richardson, 43, was charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony. He has a preliminary hearing Tuesday, court records show.

