Henry County Board credits all county households April electric bill

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Henry County Board voted to give all county households ARP funds through a $50 electric utility credit, the board said in a media release.

Henry County was awarded a $9.5 million American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in early 2021, the board said. The county board voted on Jan. 20 to use about $1.1 million of the funds to provide direct household relief on the April 2022 electric bill.

Henry County said it partnered with our electricity suppliers, Ameren, Mid-American, City of Geneseo, Jo Carroll Energy, Cornbelt, and ComEd to provide a $50 credit on all primary residential households within Henry County.

The county board said no action is required by most residents to receive the $50 credit, and the one-time credit will be applied on electric bills starting in April 2022.

Residents whose electrical utility bills are included in their rental payments must contact the County Administrator, the county board said. To contact the County Administrator Erin Knackstedt email her at eknackstedt@henrycty.com or call 309-937-3402 for more information on the documentation needed on how to apply for the credit.

