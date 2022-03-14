Advertisement

Illinois American Water Co. recognizes Fix a Leak Week, March 14-22

Water
Water(David Becker)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s Fix a Leak Week, a national campaign by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to raise awareness about leaks and other issues that contribute to water waste within homes and businesses.

According to the EPA, the average home in the U.S. loses 10,000 gallons of water per year due to seemingly minor leaks. With more than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost every year. It is estimated that the average homeowner can reduce their water bills by 10 percent by addressing leaks.

As part of Fix a Leak Week, Illinois American Water Company offers some tips on how to detect leaks and stop water loss:

· Check your Illinois American Water bill monthly. If the usage increases to above average and there was no change in your home size, there most likely is a leak.

· Check your water meter at the start and end of a two-hour period during which no water is being used (i.e., when no one is home). If the meter changes, there most likely is a leak.

· Test your toilet. Leaks can occur in your toilet. Test for one by putting a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. After 10 minutes, if any color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak.

· Check faucet gaskets - At least once a season- and especially after extreme temperature changes - check faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for surface leaks, indicated by water on the exterior of the pipes.

· Check in-ground irrigation systems and hoses. Make sure they weren’t damaged by frost or freezing.

Customers can download a leak detection kit for more information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

Quad City nonprofit sending water to Ukraine
Quad City nonprofit sending water to Ukraine
Quad City nonprofit sending water to Ukraine
Quad City nonprofit sending water to Ukraine
Legionnaires' disease
Legionella bacteria detected at two Illinois Department of Corrections facilities
The attached photograph shows a toy gun with its appearance altered, recently seized by the...
Davenport police warn of ‘dangerous’ toy gun TikTok trend