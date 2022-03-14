Illinois American Water Co. recognizes Fix a Leak Week, March 14-22

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s Fix a Leak Week, a national campaign by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to raise awareness about leaks and other issues that contribute to water waste within homes and businesses.

According to the EPA, the average home in the U.S. loses 10,000 gallons of water per year due to seemingly minor leaks. With more than 110 million households in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost every year. It is estimated that the average homeowner can reduce their water bills by 10 percent by addressing leaks.

As part of Fix a Leak Week, Illinois American Water Company offers some tips on how to detect leaks and stop water loss:

· Check your Illinois American Water bill monthly. If the usage increases to above average and there was no change in your home size, there most likely is a leak.

· Check your water meter at the start and end of a two-hour period during which no water is being used (i.e., when no one is home). If the meter changes, there most likely is a leak.

· Test your toilet. Leaks can occur in your toilet. Test for one by putting a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. After 10 minutes, if any color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak.

· Check faucet gaskets - At least once a season- and especially after extreme temperature changes - check faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for surface leaks, indicated by water on the exterior of the pipes.

· Check in-ground irrigation systems and hoses. Make sure they weren’t damaged by frost or freezing.

Customers can download a leak detection kit for more information.

