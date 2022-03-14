Advertisement

Illinois State beats UNI 50-48 in MVC Tournament Championship

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Illinois State beat Northern Iowa 50-48 in the MVC Women’s Tournament Championship game Sunday to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The MVC’s leading scorer Juju Redmond led the Redbirds with 21 points and was named MVP of the tournament. The Redbirds will play Iowa at 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the opening round of the tournament at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa State will also host tournament games in the opening rounds. The Cyclones will play UT Arlington Friday at 9:00 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.

