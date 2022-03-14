Advertisement

Increasing Clouds To Start The Work Week

A Pleasant Warming Trend Over The Next Several Days
Not as much sunshine today, but the warmth will stick around through the week.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Another warm day ahead to start the work week. Not as much sunshine as we experienced over the weekend, but still very spring-like. Look for highs in the 50′s to low 60′s today and 50′s tomorrow. Warm sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with readings well into the 60′s (a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal!) Our next best chance for precipitation should occur Thursday night into Friday with temperatures back in the 50′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 59°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A slight chance for light sprinkles or drizzle. Low: 35°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning sprinkles then mostly sunny and unseasonably mild. High: 55°

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
police ligths
Police identify man killed in Bettendorf crash
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Officials said the crash was at the intersection of 46th Street and Avenue of the Cities. Crews...
Section of Avenue of the Cities closed after a motorcycle crash in Moline
The attached photograph shows a toy gun with its appearance altered, recently seized by the...
Davenport police warn of ‘dangerous’ toy gun TikTok trend

Latest News

Warmer temperatures Wednesday
Sunshine and WARMER temperatures Wednesday
Warmer temperatures Wednesday
First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 3/15: Warmer temperatures into Wednesday
We'll start the day with scattered clouds, but will soon see sunshine and mild conditions...
AM Clouds/PM Sunshine For Your Tuesday
We'll start the day with scattered clouds, but will soon see sunshine and mild conditions...
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Monday night sprinkles followed by more mild sun Tuesday!
Warm temperatures continue this week