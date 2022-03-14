Increasing Clouds To Start The Work Week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Another warm day ahead to start the work week. Not as much sunshine as we experienced over the weekend, but still very spring-like. Look for highs in the 50′s to low 60′s today and 50′s tomorrow. Warm sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with readings well into the 60′s (a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal!) Our next best chance for precipitation should occur Thursday night into Friday with temperatures back in the 50′s through the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 59°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A slight chance for light sprinkles or drizzle. Low: 35°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning sprinkles then mostly sunny and unseasonably mild. High: 55°

