Quad City nonprofit sending water to Ukraine

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Mercy Waters, a nonprofit based in the Quad Cities, is sending fresh water to Ukraine. Michael Gray, Executive Director of Mercy Waters says his daughter lives in Denmark and with the help of donations from the Quad Cities, she is able to buy water, load it onto trucks and get it across the Ukrainian border.

“We are taking the water right into the heart of Ukraine and into the battle,” said Gray, “The mission in Ukraine is to bring relief to the Ukrainians that are fleeing Ukraine, basically going through Poland and then also helping out across the border in Ukraine where we are supplying water by pallets of fresh drinking water. We are also supplying to the soldiers filtering systems that they can roll up and carry with them and get water from any source where there is water available that will make it clean.”

Gray’s daughter has met Ukrainians in Denmark and together have a warehouse to hold supplies. Gray says Mercy Waters is sending their third truck full of pallets of water across the border into Ukraine and the capital city Kyiv.

“Our first convoy, our truck that was in this convoy was ambushed at the border and two volunteers were killed just trying to get these supplies into Ukraine,” said Gray.

Gray says Mercy Waters’ effort will continue despite the violence as long as the community steps up to help.

“We can show them that the Quad Cities is behind them and we are doing our part as Quad Citians to get this water to them. So, it’s a pretty cool thing, and it’s amazing how the Quad Cities has stepped up and how they have been bringing donations after donations in for us to buy this water and get it on these trucks and get it into Ukraine,” Gray said.

You can donate to Mercy Waters on their Facebook page, website, or by giving cash or check to Mercy Waters’ P.O. Box 11 Rapids City, Illinois 61278.

