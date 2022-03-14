Rock Island County Highway G Copper Creek bridge closed beginning Monday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Copper Creek Bridge on County Highway G will be closed starting Monday, the Rock Island County Highway Department said in a media release.

County Highway G is also 140th Street West with the bridge two miles south of Edgington being replaced, the county highway department said.

The county highway department said the bridge is expected to be open on Sept. 16.

