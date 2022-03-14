Advertisement

Rock Island County Highway G Copper Creek bridge closed beginning Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Copper Creek Bridge on County Highway G will be closed starting Monday, the Rock Island County Highway Department said in a media release.

County Highway G is also 140th Street West with the bridge two miles south of Edgington being replaced, the county highway department said.

The county highway department said the bridge is expected to be open on Sept. 16.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

He faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts with a...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
The jury deliberated more than three hours before finding Jerry J. Sanders, 37, of Chicago,...
Chicago man found guilty in 2020 fatal Silvis shooting
Section of Iowa Avenue, Muscatine closed starting Monday
Warmer temperatures this week
First Alert Forecast: Monday afternoon 3/14