Section of Iowa Avenue, Muscatine closed starting Monday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Avenue will be closed to traffic from 3rd Street to 4th Street starting Monday, the City of Muscatine said in a media release.

The closure is to allow crews from Graham Construction Company to complete demolition on the former Musser Public Library building and connects utility services, the city said.

The city said the road is expected to reopen by April 30, depending on the weather.

A one-block detour has been put in place, the city said. The detour will take Iowa Avenue traffic to Sycamore Street and back to Iowa Avenue.

The city said access to Muscatine County Human Services and Muscatine Center for Social Action will be maintained by the contractor.

