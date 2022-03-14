Advertisement

Section of Iowa Avenue, Muscatine closed starting Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Avenue will be closed to traffic from 3rd Street to 4th Street starting Monday, the City of Muscatine said in a media release.

The closure is to allow crews from Graham Construction Company to complete demolition on the former Musser Public Library building and connects utility services, the city said.

The city said the road is expected to reopen by April 30, depending on the weather.

A one-block detour has been put in place, the city said. The detour will take Iowa Avenue traffic to Sycamore Street and back to Iowa Avenue.

The city said access to Muscatine County Human Services and Muscatine Center for Social Action will be maintained by the contractor.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Funerals set for two victims of Iowa tornadoes
St. Patrick’s Day parade goers in the Quad Cities this weekend will have one less hour to sleep...
Quad Cities weighs in on Daylight Saving Time

Latest News

He faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts with a...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Rock Island County Highway G Copper Creek bridge closed beginning Monday
The jury deliberated more than three hours before finding Jerry J. Sanders, 37, of Chicago,...
Chicago man found guilty in 2020 fatal Silvis shooting
Warmer temperatures this week
First Alert Forecast: Monday afternoon 3/14