Warm temperatures expected this week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this afternoon with warm temperatures. Highs reach the middle 50s to lower 60s with a southwest wind 5-15 mph.

A front passes through tonight, leading to increased cloud cover with a slight chance of sprinkles or a brief rain shower. Temperatures drop into the 30s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs back in the 50s to near 60°. The warmest day of the week comes Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our next storm system comes in Thursday night into Friday, bringing a chance of rain, along with cooler, seasonable temperatures by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warmer. High: 61°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A slight chance for light sprinkles or drizzle. Low: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.. High: 60°

