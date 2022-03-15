Advertisement

Adoptable Four Legged Friends: Meet Cuddles!

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center introduces Cuddles, a 7 year old male neutered Havanese. He came to the QCAWC from one of their partner shelters. He would do best in an adult home and they believe he would be okay with cats and smaller dogs when slowly introduced. 

QCAWC has an adoption special happening through March 21st for all Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes being $25 and all cats and kittens being $10.

QCAWC // Adoption & Education Center 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL 61264 // Spay/Neuter & Wellness Center 612 1st Street West, Milan, IL 61264

