AM Clouds/PM Sunshine For Your Tuesday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Clouds will linger through the mid-morning hours, followed by clearing skies and mild temperatures. Look for the sun returning this afternoon, with highs in the 50′s to the lower 60′s. We will keep that warm sunshine in place Wednesday as readings reach the 60′s to near the 70 degree mark. Expect rain chances (or possibly a wintry mix?) by the end of the week. Readings rebound back into the 50′s and 60′s by the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds, the mostly sunny and mild. High: 60°. Wind: Bec. W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight. Low: 42°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm sunshine, a few clouds, and breezy winds. High: 70°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

