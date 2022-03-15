Advertisement

Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war. (Source: Russian Channel 1/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A live evening news program on Russia’s state television was interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the war in Ukraine.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with the headline “no war” scrawled in English across the top.

A message in Russian below calls on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war in a video posted by a group that monitors political arrests.

The group said the woman was taken into police custody.

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must immediately stop this fratricidal war.' (Source: Obtained by CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old is facing felony charges after police find him with a loaded semi-automatic gun...
19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar
Former Founder and Executive Director of One Eighty, Rusty Boruff
Executive Director of One Eighty nonprofit resigns after 14 years
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom
Bettendorf man killed in car crash, other driver hospitalized

Latest News

The Russian state TV news employee who protested the war on live TV says, 'Russia must...
Russian state TV employee explains Ukraine war protest
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
The protester was identified as an employee of the station and spoke out against the war.
Antiwar protester interrupts Russian state TV newscast