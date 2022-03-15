Davenport car wash sees long lines as temperatures warm in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Temperatures are warming in the QCA and Pro Clean Car Wash on Kimberly Road in Davenport is experiencing long lines.

Site Manager Steven Declerck says Tuesday they were expecting to service 7-800 vehicles.

When temperatures started to warm on Sunday he says they serviced 500 vehicles and Sundays are usually when they’re hours are shortened.

A couple of early bird showed up to the car wash Tuesday to beat the long lines.

“Got to beat the crowd, that’s the biggest thing, um over the weekend is probably the busiest for them but not being Monday, everyone’s back to work or on vacation, go to beat the rush,” said Pat Martinez.

“Oh yea because of the weather and I wash my car every other day so I can’t stand a dirty car, I’m retired and I got the time to do it so, I come early and get it done with,” said Carles Jenkins.

The site manager says these customers have the right idea coming in after winter temperatures the week prior.

He says waiting too long to get salt off your vehicle can damage the paint on your car, create rust and other car issues.

“It’s um, well with our monthly customers we have a lot of people that come in two or three times a week, but we do have those few customers that been about three months so right about winter really. Three months? Yup,” said Declerck.

Declerck says the busiest hours to come are between 12pm-3pm, so its best to come before or after that time to beat the long lines.

