‘Gathering of the Green’ bringing John Deere enthusiasts together in the Quad Cities

People from across the country and around the world will be coming to the River Center for this year’s event.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Center is turning into a sea of green, but it has nothing to do with St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s time for time for the biennial “Gathering of the Green.”

John Deere enthusiasts from across the country and around the world will be gathering for the four day event. It returns for the first time since 2018.

The 2020 event was canceled just as the pandemic started.

There will be tours around local museums and places of interest, workshops where people can learn about restoration techniques, and a vendor hall where parts, collectables and everything John Deere can be purchased.

New this year is a tractor show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

“It’s not just John Deere tractors, it’s all tractors that have some connection to the Quad Cities. So, Rock Island, Hyder, Farmall, Minneapolis-Moline, all of those and more will be displayed out there,” said Tony Knobbe, chairman of “Gathering of the Green.”

Daily tickets are $10 per person. “Gathering of the Green” runs Wednesday through Saturday.

Click here to visit the event website.

