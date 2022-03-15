GiGi’s Playhouse has expanded!
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Families with loved ones with down syndrome have found support and lots of love at GiGi’s Playhouse. The Quad Cities is one of more than 50 GiGi locations in the United States. Pam Lynch, Site Director of GiGi’s Playhouse in Moline, shares their updates on new growth for the playhouse and other fun stuff coming up!
GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge Superhero Run/Walk
When: June 4th
5K Fun Run, 1-Mile Inspirational Walk, Kids Dash for Down Syndrome
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.