QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The glass oculus is in on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path.

The I-74 River Bridge Facebook showed photos of the oculus being installed Monday.

I-74 River Bridge said they will soon be installing seating and decorative cultures.

The new bike and pedestrian path is expected to open this spring.

